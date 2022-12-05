Sabonis closed with 11 points (2-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 17 rebounds and 10 assists across 36 minutes during Sunday's 110-101 win over the Bulls.

Sabonis ended with a triple-double in the win, although it's fair to say it was not the most impressive of efforts. As per usual, he offered nothing on the defensive end and was unusually passive on offense, attempting only four shots. Nonetheless, managers have to be thrilled with his production, putting up top-15 value over the past week. The Kings are rolling right now, having won 10 of their past 13 games. Sabonis is key to their success and should continue to feature heavily as they push for an elusive playoff berth.