Sabonis (rest) is in the starting five for Wednesday's game versus the Jazz, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
No surprises here, as Sabonis sat out Sacramento's preseason finale for rest purposes but will suit up Wednesday. Sabonis will replace JaVale McGee in the starting five.
