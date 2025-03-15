Sabonis (hamstring) is available for Friday's game against the Suns.

The Kings were waiting until the very last minute to determine whether Sabonis would be able to play Friday, but the star big man has been deemed available, meaning he should handle his regular workload on both ends of the court. His presence is a huge boost for the team, as Sabonis averaged 11.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 0.7 steals per game in the three full games he played before getting injured. Jonas Valanciunas is expected to return to the second unit with Sabonis back in the starting five.