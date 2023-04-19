Sabonis is questionable for Game 3 against the Warriors on Thursday due to a sternum contusion, NBA writer Marc Stein reports.

Sabonis injured his sternum in Game 2 when he grabbed onto Draymond Green's ankle and had Green stomp on his chest. Sabonis has played 35 and 40 minutes in the first two contests of the series and would be a massive loss to Sacramento if he's ruled out. Alex Len and Trey Lyles would be candidates to see extended minutes if the star big man is unable to suit up Thursday.