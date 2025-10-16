Sabonis (hamstring) is questionable for Friday's preseason finale against the Lakers, Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 Sacramento reports.

Sabonis didn't practice Thursday after leaving Wednesday's preseason game against the Clippers due to a right hamstring injury. The star big man underwent an MRI to determine the severity of the injury, and his status should be updated ahead of Friday's final exhibition contest. Drew Eubanks and Dario Saric are the next men up on the depth chart at center.