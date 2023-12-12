Sabonis logged 15 points (6-14 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 16 rebounds, nine assists and two steals over 34 minutes during Monday's 131-118 win over the Nets.

Sabonis didn't have his best shooting performance in this one, but he still posted an outstanding fantasy line with his contributions in rebounds and assists. The star big man has posted four double-doubles in a row while also averaging 7.8 assists per game in that span. His elite two-way ability and above-average passing numbers make him an outstanding fantasy asset even when he has off nights from time to time.