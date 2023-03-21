Sabonis amassed 11 points (4-11 FG, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, nine assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Monday's 128-120 loss to Utah.

Sabonis struggled from the field and needed 11 shots to score 11 points, his lowest scoring mark since Jan. 25, but his contributions in other categories salvaged his fantasy line. The star forward ended just one assist away from recording what would've been his fifth triple-double of the month, and he has posted at least a double-double in all but one of his March appearances. He's averaging 20.9 points, 13.2 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game in that span.