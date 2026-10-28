Sabonis supplied 20 points (10-16 FG), 14 rebounds and eight assists across 37 minutes in Tuesday's 130-103 loss to the Spurs.

Sabonis turned in an efficient shooting performance Tuesday, reaching the 20-point mark for the second time in four regular-season games while finishing as Sacramento's third-leading scorer. The big man also paced all players in rebounds and assists, dishing out at least eight dimes for the third time this season. He's racked up three double-doubles and a triple-double thus far.