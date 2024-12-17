Sabonis accumulated 28 points (12-20 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 14 rebounds, six assists and three steals across 41 minutes during Monday's 130-129 loss to the Nuggets.

Sabonis had to deal with the nightmarish matchup of Nikola Jokic, but he still posted an impressive stat line across the board. The star big man has started a new streak of double-doubles that is up to five games now, and he's averaging a robust 23.6 points, 15.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.2 steals per game in that stretch while shooting 63.4 percent from the floor.