Sabonis accumulated 16 points (7-14 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 15 rebounds and seven assists over 38 minutes during Saturday's 121-113 victory over Utah.

Sabonis scored the second-fewest points among Sacramento starters, but he led the team in both rebounds and assists over 38 minutes. The big man reached double-digit rebounds for the third time in four games and made his first three-pointer since March 13. Sabonis continues to be an invaluable source of assists from the center position, as he's averaged 9.4 dimes over his past five contests..