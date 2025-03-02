Sabonis went to the locker room during Saturday's game against the Rockets due to a left hamstring injury, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.
One minute into the game, the Kings took a timeout and Sabonis was helped off the court and into the locker room. He was replaced by Jonas Valanciunas. It's unclear if Sabonis will be able to return.
