Sabonis went to the locker room during Saturday's game against the Rockets due to a left hamstring injury, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.

One minute into the game, the Kings took a timeout and Sabonis was helped off the court and into the locker room. He was replaced by Jonas Valanciunas. It's unclear if Sabonis will be able to return.

