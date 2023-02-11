Sabonis is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Mavericks due to a right thigh contusion, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Sabonis popped up on the injury report Saturday after sustaining a bruised right thigh while playing 37 minutes Friday. If he is unable to play, Chimezie Metu, Richaun Holmes and Trey Lyles could all see increased minutes. Fantasy managers should monitor Sabonis' status ahead of the 10:00 p.m. EST tipoff.