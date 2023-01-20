Sabonis (illness) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Thunder.

Sabonis sat out Wednesday's game and failed to practice Thursday as he continues to battle a non-COVID illness. Fantasy managers will need to keep tabs on his status leading up to Friday's 10:00 PM EST tip considering his availability will largely rely upon how he is feeling during pre-game warmups. If he were to sit, Richaun Holmes would likely receive another start and see extended minutes.