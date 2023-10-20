Sabonis (rest) will not play in Thursday's preseason game against the Jazz.
Sabonis will get a break after appearing in four preseason games. He looked sharp in those exhibitions, averaging 12.0 points, 10.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists. He should be fresh for Opening Night on Oct. 25 against Utah.
