Sabonis closed with 11 points (5-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, seven assists and one block in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 103-87 loss to the Knicks.

The veteran center came a few dimes shy of his first triple-double of the season. Sabonis finally appears to be close to regaining his usual form after missing nearly two months due to a knee injury he sustained in mid-November, and over the last three games (two starts) he's averaging 15.7 points, 11.7 boards, 7.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 29.7 minutes a contest while shooting 64.5 percent from the floor.