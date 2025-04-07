Sabonis finished Sunday's 120-113 victory over the Cavaliers with 27 points (11-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and two steals over 39 minutes.

Although he turned the ball over a game-high seven times, Sabonis co-led the team in dimes and paced the club in boards while scoring an efficient 27 points against Cleveland's towering frontcourt. Sabonis is riding a six-game double-double streak, during which the All-Star big man has averaged 21.7 points on 58.4 percent shooting from the floor, 14.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.0 steals in 34.0 minutes.