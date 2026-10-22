Sabonis had 14 points (5-5 FG, 4-4 FT), 18 rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 121-96 loss to the Clippers.

The veteran big fell just short of a triple-double in the season opener, but he was one of only four Kings to even score in double digits on the night. Sabonis is likely to have trade rumors circling his head once again as part of a rebuilding roster, but as long as he remains in Sacramento he'll be one of the team's main options and should see more than enough usage to bounce back from a rough 2025-26 that saw him play just 19 regular-season games due to knee trouble.