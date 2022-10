Sabonis contributed 13 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-6 FT), four rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal across 33 minutes before fouling out of Wednesday's 115-108 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Next to Jerami Grant's performance, Sabonis' sub-par showing was the biggest surprise of the evening. The Trail Blazers applied maximum pressure to the big man, and he eventually fouled out to end a frustrating evening. His four-rebound result marked his worst regular-season performance in the category since last December, as a Pacer against Miami.