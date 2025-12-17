Kings' Domantas Sabonis: To be re-evaluated soon
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sabonis (knee) is scheduled to be re-evaluated in the coming days, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.
Sabonis is a month into a three-to-four week re-evaluation window, so he's definitely due for an update from the Kings. With the team sitting at 6-20 in the Western Conference, it's unlikely that the center is rushed back into action. As long as he's sidelined, the Kings will continue to lean on Maxime Raynaud.
More News
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Set to miss 3-to-4 weeks•
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Another absence coming•
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Won't play vs. Thunder•
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Double-double in loss to Spurs•
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Available to play•
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Questionable vs. Spurs•