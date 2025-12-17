Sabonis (knee) is scheduled to be re-evaluated in the coming days, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.

Sabonis is a month into a three-to-four week re-evaluation window, so he's definitely due for an update from the Kings. With the team sitting at 6-20 in the Western Conference, it's unlikely that the center is rushed back into action. As long as he's sidelined, the Kings will continue to lean on Maxime Raynaud.