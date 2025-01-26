Sabonis put up 25 points (11-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 13 rebounds and 12 assists in 34 minutes during Saturday's 143-120 loss to the Knicks.

The star big man is no stranger to the triple-double, having now logged six on the season, good for fourth in the league (tied with Josh Hart). He's also a threat to put up a double-double on any given night, with 40 in 42 games this season, making him a home run for fantasy purposes. He's been particularly productive on the glass this month, averaging 16.4 rebounds rebounds per game in January so far. He'll look to continue controlling the paint against the Nets on Monday.