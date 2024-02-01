Sabonis finished Wednesday's 115-106 loss to the Heat with 19 points (7-14 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 17 rebounds, 13 assists, one block and one steal in 38 minutes.

It's the 13th triple-double of the season for Sabonis, one off the career high he set in 2022-23, and he's delivered at least a double-double in 29 straight games -- putting him two back of Oscar Robertson's official franchise record of 31, set in 1961 when the team was still in Cincinnati. Sabonis wraps up a sizzling January having averaged 20.8 points, 14.5 boards and 9.0 assists through 15 games while shooting 66.5 percent from the floor.