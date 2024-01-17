Sabonis logged 21 points (9-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 12 rebounds, 11 assists and one block over 39 minutes during Tuesday's 119-117 loss to Phoenix.

Sabonis missed just two shots from the field and notched his fifth triple-double across nine January contests, but his contributions were not enough to avoid the Kings' epic meltdown in the fourth quarter. Regardless of the team's struggles, Sabonis has been one of the best players in fantasy this season and has consistently delivered first-round value aided by the fact he's now notched a double-double or a triple-double in each of his appearances dating back to Dec. 2, which represents a 23-game run.