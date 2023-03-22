Sabonis finished with 16 points (7-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-6 FT), 13 rebounds, 12 assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Tuesday's 132-109 loss to the Celtics.

Sabonis posted his fifth triple-double over his past nine appearances, but it wasn't enough as the Kings were blown out. by Boston. Since the All-Star break, the lefty big man has averaged 19.9 points, 13.3 rebounds, 8.6 assists and 1.5 steals-plus-blocks with 60/36/75 shooting splits.