Sabonis finished with 16 points (7-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-6 FT), 13 rebounds, 12 assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Tuesday's 132-109 loss to the Celtics.
Sabonis posted his fifth triple-double over his past nine appearances, but it wasn't enough as the Kings were blown out. by Boston. Since the All-Star break, the lefty big man has averaged 19.9 points, 13.3 rebounds, 8.6 assists and 1.5 steals-plus-blocks with 60/36/75 shooting splits.
More News
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Struggles with shot Monday•
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Comes close to triple-double•
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Dominates with 20-20 performance•
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Back-to-back triple-doubles•
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Nabs third triple-double in four games•
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Notches another triple-double•