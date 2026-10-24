Sabonis totaled 27 points (10-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 19 rebounds, 10 assists and five turnovers across 39 minutes in Friday's 128-120 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Sabonis has been a monster through the first two games of the season, amassing 41 points, 37 rebounds and 18 assists while shooting 83.3 percent from the field and 90.9 percent at the stripe. After making it through a career-low 19 games last season, Sabonis looks primed for a massive bounce-back year. Congrats if you snagged him with a top-30 selection on draft day.