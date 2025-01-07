Sabonis closed Monday's 123-118 double-overtime win over the Heat with 21 points (7-16 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 18 rebounds, 11 assists, three blocks and one steal across 50 minutes.

Sabonis was one of two players who recorded a triple-double in this game, as Jaime Jaquez did it for the Heat as well. This was an outstanding effort from the big man, who's been on a tear during the Kings' ongoing five-game winning streak. He's averaging 18.8 points, 15.6 boards and 7.6 dimes per game in that span.