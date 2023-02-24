Sabonis logged 18 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 18 rebounds, 10 assists and three steals over 32 minutes during Thursday's 133-116 victory over the Trail Blazers.
This was Sabonis' seventh triple-double of the season, moving him ahead of Chris Webber for the Sacramento-era record. Sabonis has been a top-20 player in 9-category leagues over the past eight games and will get a matchup against the Clippers on Friday who will be without Ivica Zubac (calf).
