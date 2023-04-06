Sabonis closed with 19 points (8-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-6 FT), 11 rebounds, 11 assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 123-119 loss to the Mavericks.

Sabonis needed only 11 attempts from the field to reach 19 points, and he also produced at a high level on the glass and as a distributor. He's now tallied back-to-back triple-doubles, a feat he also accomplished March 13 and 15. Sabonis has shown no signs of slowing down with two games remaining in the regular season.