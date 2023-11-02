Sabonis accumulated 23 points (8-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-12 FT), 11 rebounds and eight assists over 37 minutes during Wednesday's 102-101 loss to the Warriors.

Sabonis was expected to perform well against the undersized Warriors, and he delivered despite the loss. Sabonis has double-doubled in every game this season and got perilously close to a triple double against Golden State. The inflated assist total was likely due to the absence of De'Aaron Fox (ankle). Every player needs to absorb some of Fox's production while he is absent.