Sabonis (illness) is listed as doubtful for Thursday's game against the Spurs.
Sabonis was unable to participate in Wednesday's practice due to a non-covid illness and is trending toward being held out of Kings' first game following the All-Star Break. While Sabonis hasn't missed a game this season, expect Sacramento to deploy a mix of Trey Lyles, Alex Len and JaVale McGee at the center position Thursday if Sabonis sits.
