Sabonis ended with 20 points (9-14 FG, 2-5 FT), 12 rebounds, eight assists and two steals over 33 minutes during Friday's 138-114 win over the Trail Blazers.

Sabonis finished with at least 20 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and two steals for the first time in March as Sacramento cruised to another blowout win. In March (16 games), the lefty big man averaged 20.4 points, 12.7 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 1.4 steals-plus-blocks in 35.9 minutes per game.