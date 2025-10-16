Sabonis has been diagnosed with a mild right hamstring strain and will sit out of Friday's preseason finale against the Lakers, NBA reporter Chris Haynes reports.

Sabonis suffered the injury during Wednesday's matchup against the Clippers, and his status for the start of the 2025-26 regular season is now in question. He was unable to practice Thursday and will have just over a week to rest up ahead of the regular-season opener. The Kings could have additional updates on Sabonis' status at some point over the next few days.