default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Sabonis (ribs) will play in Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 Sacramento reports.

Sabonis will shed his questionable tag due to a left ribcage contusion and return from a two-game absence. Over six regular-season appearances thus far, the big man has averaged 14.5 points, 14.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.2 steals in 34.7 minutes per contest.

More News