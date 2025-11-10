Sabonis (ribs) will play in Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 Sacramento reports.

Sabonis will shed his questionable tag due to a left ribcage contusion and return from a two-game absence. Over six regular-season appearances thus far, the big man has averaged 14.5 points, 14.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.2 steals in 34.7 minutes per contest.