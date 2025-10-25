Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Won't be limited Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Head coach Doug Christie said Sabonis (hamstring) won't operate under a minutes restriction in Friday's game against Utah, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Sabonis missed the Kings' season-opening loss to Phoenix due to a hamstring injury, though he'll make his season debut without a minutes restriction against the Jazz. The star big man averaged 19.1 points, 13.9 rebounds and 6.0 assists across 34.7 minutes per contest in 70 regular-season games during the 2024-25 campaign.
