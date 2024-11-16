Sabonis (back) is out for Saturday's game versus the Jazz.
Sabonis will miss Saturday's contest due to lower back tightness that popped up during Friday's loss to the Timberwolves. Alex Len and Trey Lyles are candidates to receive increased playing time in his absence. Sabonis' next chance to suit up is Monday's matchup with Atlanta.
