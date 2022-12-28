Sabonis (thumb) won't play in Tuesday's game against Denver, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports.

Sabonis, who suffered a fractured right thumb during the Kings' loss to the Wizards on Friday, will miss his first contest of the season. In his place, Richaun Holmes will presumably garner the starting nod and see increased run versus the Nuggets. Moving forward, Sabonis will presumably be tabbed questionable for the second game of the Kings' back-to-back Wednesday against the Nuggets.