Sabonis (illness) is out for Wednesday's game versus the Lakers, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.
Sabonis will miss just his second game of the season after being downgraded from questionable to out Wednesday due to a non-COVID illness. Richaun Holmes and Trey Lyles will likely receive extended minutes in his absence. Sabonis' next chance to suit up is Friday's matchup with the Thunder.
