Sabonis has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's preseason game against the Clippers due to a right hamstring injury, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports. He generated 15 points (7-14 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 14 rebounds, five assists and one steal across 24 minutes before exiting.

Sabonis departs the contest in the second half of a blowout, and while injury specifics are unknown, it's a concerning occurrence for the Kings, who'll be without Keegan Murray (thumb) to start the season. Sabonis will have an opportunity to return to the hardwood Friday against the Lakers before Sacramento kicks off the regular season Oct. 22 at Phoenix. While Sabonis is sidelined, look for Drew Eubanks and Dario Saric to see more action.