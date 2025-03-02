Sabonis (hamstring) won't return to Saturday's game against the Rockets, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.
One minute into the game, the Kings took a timeout and Sabonis was helped off the court and into the locker room after the big man grabbed at his left hamstring. He was replaced by Jonas Valanciunas. Sabonis can be considered questionable at best for Monday's game in Dallas until further information in released.
