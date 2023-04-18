Sabonis underwent X-rays on his sternum following Monday's 114-106 win over the Warriors in Game 2 of the first-round series, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. The X-rays returned negative, but Sabonis will undergo additional testing Tuesday as a precaution.

Sabonis had his ribs and lungs examined after the Warriors' Draymond Green stomped on him in the fourth quarter of Monday's game, when Sabonis appeared to either intentionally or inadvertently grab at Green's ankle upon falling to the floor while contesting a rebound. Green was assessed a flagrant foul and was ejected from the game, while Sabonis stayed in the contest and finished with 24 points (8-12 FG, 8-12 FT), nine rebounds and four assists in 40 minutes. While Sabonis looks to have avoided an injury and should be viewed as probable for Thursday's Game 3 matchup at this point, his upcoming tests will provide more clarity regarding his status.