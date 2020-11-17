DiVincenzo was traded to the Kings early Tuesday morning as part of a package that brings Bogdan Bogdanovic to Milwaukee via sign-and-trade, Adrian Wojnarowksi of ESPN reports.

Shortly after the Bucks acquired Jrue Holiday from New Orleans, they moved to add another key piece in Bogdanovic, though it cost them their best young asset. DiVincenzo took a major step forward in his second NBA season, averaging 9.2 points, 2.3 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 23.0 minutes per game. He struggled in the Orlando bubble, but the former Villanova standout will have a chance to capture a larger role with the Kings.