McDermott isn't starting Monday's game against the Heat, Chris Biderman of The Sacramento Bee reports.
McDermott drew a spot start Saturday against Toronto but failed to do much with the opportunity, totaling four points and one rebound in 15 minutes. Keon Ellis gets the chance to start for Kevin Huerter (illness) Monday evening.
