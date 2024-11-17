McDermott closed with six points (2-7 FG, 2-6 3Pt), one rebound and one steal in 19 minutes during Saturday's 121-117 win over Utah.

The Kings continue to experiment with schemes to absorb DeMar DeRozan's (back) production with mixed results, and McDermott didn't solve the equation. Given Trey Lyles' proficiency as a shot-taker, employing a larger lineup might solve the issue if DeRozan's absence is extended, allowing Keegan Murray to move over to make room for a Lyles/Sabonis combo up front. Given Saturday's results, Murray should return to his customary role, with McDermott possibly headed back to the bench.