Kings' Doug McDermott: Good to go Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McDermott (knee) is available for Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
McDermott was initially labeled questionable due to soreness in his left knee, but he's been given the green light to face Portland. The veteran forward has appeared in just two games this season, so it's unlikely he'll crack the rotation Saturday.
