Kings' Doug McDermott: Iffy for Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McDermott (knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers.
McDermott is dealing with left knee soreness and may not be available Saturday. However, the veteran forward has totaled just 11 minutes over two regular-season appearances thus far, so his potential absence shouldn't cause any significant waves in Sacramento's rotation.
