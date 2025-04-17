McDermott totaled zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt) in six minutes during Wednesday's 120-106 Play-In Game loss to Dallas.

McDermott has been an inconsistent part of Sacramento's rotation all season, averaging 3.5 points in 8.1 minutes across 42 regular-season appearances. McDermott is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.