McDermott totaled zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt) in six minutes during Wednesday's 120-106 Play-In Game loss to Dallas.
McDermott has been an inconsistent part of Sacramento's rotation all season, averaging 3.5 points in 8.1 minutes across 42 regular-season appearances. McDermott is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
More News
-
Kings' Doug McDermott: Rare appearance Monday•
-
Kings' Doug McDermott: Cleared to play against Thunder•
-
Kings' Doug McDermott: Gauged as questionable for Tuesday•
-
Kings' Doug McDermott: Won't play Monday•
-
Kings' Doug McDermott: Questionable for Monday•
-
Kings' Doug McDermott: Off injury report for Saturday•