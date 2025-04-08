McDermott racked up one rebound in three minutes during Monday's 127-117 victory over the Pistons.

McDermott was back in the rotation, suiting up for just the fourth time in the past 14 games. It's been a disappointing campaign for McDermott, playing a limited role off the bench. Through 40 games played, he has averaged just 3.3 points and 1.0 three-pointers in 7.8 minutes per contest.