McDermott amassed 15 points (5-7 FG, 5-6 3Pt) over 11 minutes during Thursday's 132-123 loss to the Nuggets.
McDermott led the Kings' second unit in scoring while torching the nets from beyond the arc. The 33-year-old logged his third outing of the season with double-digit points following a DNP via coach's decision in Wednesday's win over Golden State. He'll likely continue struggling to pick up consistent minutes unless injuries arise.
