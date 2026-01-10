McDermott (coach's decision) didn't appear off the bench in Friday's 137-103 loss to the Warriors.

McDermott had seen minutes in five of the Kings' previous seven games, but he fell out of the rotation Friday while Malik Monk re-emerged on the second unit. With the Kings now sitting at 8-30 on the season, finding regular playing time for the 33-year-old McDermott -- who is on an expiring contract -- seems unlikely to be a major priority moving forward.