Kings' Drew Eubanks: Adds 10 in preseason finale
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Eubanks put up 10 points (3-4 FG, 4-6 FT), five rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal over 20 minutes in Friday's 117-117 preseason victory over the Lakers.
Eubanks is in competition with Dario Saric for minutes behind Domantas Sabonis as the backup big man, and while Eubanks did start, it is worth noting that Saric played five more minutes. More clarity will be provided leading up to Sacramento's regular season opener, but it would not be surprising if both Eubanks and Saric are both used in the second unit to settle the competition.
