Eubanks (coach's decision) went unused off the bench in Friday's 137-103 loss to the Warriors.

After returning to action in late December following a seven-game absence due to a left thumb avulsion fracture, Eubanks was part of the Sacramento rotation for four games before losing out on a regular role. Rookie two-way player Dylan Cardwell has since been recalled from the G League and has served as the top backup behind starting center Maxime Raynaud in the past two contests, leaving no minutes available for Eubanks. Even if the Kings opt to reassign Cardwell to the G League in the near future, Eubanks' time in the Sacramento rotation will likely be short-lived since Domantas Sabonis (knee) could be ready to return to action later this month.